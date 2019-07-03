TAIPEI -- (Taiwan News) U.S. authorities have announced tariffs on steel products originating in Taiwan and South Korea.

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced import duties that may rise to 456 percent, depending on the origin and type of steel exported. The DOC cites the “circumvention of anti-dumping duties or countervailing duty orders” when steel products are exported from a third-party country as the basis for the tariff.

The tariffs target two types of steel products: corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) and cold-rolled steel (CRS). These products are often sent to Vietnam from Taiwan or South Korea for minor processing prior to export.

The amount of CORE shipped from Vietnam to the U.S. has increased by approximately 332 percent since 2013, while CRS shipments have risen by about 916 percent over a similar period. The tariffs will be enforced on all future exports of these types, as well as on any unliquidated exports, from August 8 onward.

The import duties on CORE and CRS were put in place following requests by local U.S. steel producers. The Trump administration has been bullish in enforcing tariffs, and the DOC has cited the “strict enforcement of U.S. trade law” as a “primary focus.”