Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

By  Associated Press
2019/07/03 10:24
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1980, file photo, Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, right, waves as he steps into the first K-Car at ceremonies in Detroit, Mich.

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 1980, file photo, Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca sits on the hood of K Car Number One, a Plymouth Reliant, in Detroit. For

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 1989, file photo, Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca gestures while speaking about fourth quarter pre-tax earnings which are u

DETROIT (AP) — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: "If you can find a better car, buy it!"

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit's most significant cars — including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.