BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 76 313 62 108 .345 Devers Bos 81 320 62 103 .322 Polanco Min 79 328 55 105 .320 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 70 258 21 81 .314 Brantley Hou 80 316 40 99 .313 Andrus Tex 73 304 46 94 .309 Moncada ChW 74 286 44 87 .304 La Stella LAA 77 280 49 85 .304 Merrifield KC 85 356 59 108 .303 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; GSanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.