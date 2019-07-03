TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To join in on the Pokémon Go craze, Taipei’s EasyCard Corporation has teamed up with Niantic, Inc. to offer limited edition Poké Ball-themed electronic stored-value cards starting today (July 3).

Pokémon Trainers will be thrilled to learn that EasyCard is releasing the first batch of Poké Ball (精靈寶貝球) EasyCards at 10 a.m. today. The 3D Poké Balls, which Pokémon Trainers use to capture and train Pokémon, will function as a standard EasyCard, come with a handy strap, and will flash a green light when a successful transaction is made.

The first batch of Poké Balls is limited to 3,000 and sell for a price of NT$350, with each person limited to four. This first batch can be pre-ordered today and can be picked up on July 31.



(EasyCard Corp. photo)

The second wave of preorders, which is limited to 11,000, can be placed from July 3 to July 17, but cannot be received until Sept. 25, reported China Times. Pre-orders can be placed at 7-Elevens, FamilyMarts, and on the online shopping site PChome, according to EasyCard Corp.

The EasyCard is an e-smartcard system that is used to pay for the Taipei MRT (subway), buses, and other public transport services in Taipei. It can also be used at convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, taxis, and other retailers to make payments.

For those who wish to purchase the Poké Ball-themed EasyCards, they use the ibon kiosks in 7-Elevens and follow the following steps in Chinese: 購物／寄貨 (Shopping/Delivery) → 門市預購 (Market Pre-order) → 依目錄選擇 (Catalogue-based Selection) → 電子票證 (Electronic Ticket) → 悠遊卡 (EasyCard). FamilyMart customers can use the pre-order option in its FamiPort kiosk.

Pre-orders for the Poké Ball EasyCards can be placed online on PChome's 24-hour shopping website.



(EasyCard Corp. photo)



(EasyCard Corp. photo)