NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-two people have become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony held at New York's 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli told participants on Tuesday that America's future is theirs to "help shape."
Republican President Donald Trump congratulated the new citizens, who hailed from more than two dozen countries, in a video message.
Their families and friends waved American flags as a recording of the song "God Bless the USA" by country singer Lee Greenwood reverberated through the crowd.