WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for campaign cash is escalating.

President Donald Trump posted a massive second quarter haul on Tuesday, while a fresh-faced Indiana mayor outraised Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the most prominent names in Democratic politics.

Trump's $105 million take reflects the incredible resources at his disposal as he prepares to fight for reelection. And South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's (BOO'-tuh-juhj-ehz) $6 million advantage over Sanders shows the intense competition the Vermont senator is facing in a crowded primary.

Together, the early numbers emerging from top campaigns preview the challenges that lie ahead, particularly for Democrats.

While Trump amasses a fortune, Democrats worry their long, potentially divisive primary will give the president an advantage going into the general election.