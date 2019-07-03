DENVER (AP) — John Hickenlooper's team has urged him to scrap his struggling presidential campaign and instead run for a Senate seat in his home state of Colorado. So far, the former governor has refused.

That's according to a Democrat familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations.

Politico first reported the conversations between Hickenlooper and his team.

Hickenlooper's campaign manager and national finance director are leaving his Democratic presidential bid. His spokeswoman says she'll soon follow suit.

A dozen Democrats have already announced challenges to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020. Two announced this week that they raised $1 million-plus in the past quarter.

That's more than Hickenlooper is thought to have raised for his presidential bid over the same period.