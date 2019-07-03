The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 30, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. iSchedule, HotSchedules

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Pottery Voodoo

3. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

4. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle LLC.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Train Taxi, SayGames LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. BTS WORLD, Netmarble Corporation

10. Google Maps-Transit & Food, Google LLC.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

7. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US) Inc.

8. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

9. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Dancing Road: Color Ball Run!Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

4. iTunes U, Apple

5. Pottery, Voodoo

6. Stack Ball 3D,Azur Interactive Games Limited

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

10. Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.