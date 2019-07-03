SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Newly released documents show a man arrested in the death of a Utah college student had been banned from the campus of Utah State University after he was arrested on suspicion of having a stolen an iPad.

The reports released Tuesday show 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi was barred from campus in August 2012. He had been a student there the year before.

Separate police documents show he was also investigated on a rape allegation in 2014. No charges were filed in either case.

Ajayi is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other charges in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. Prosecutors on Tuesday were granted an extension on filing formal charges until next week. No attorney has been listed for Ajayi.