FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Legislation that would make it easier for health care officials to prescribe medical marijuana for New Jersey patients has been signed by the governor.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Tuesday that expands the state's medical cannabis program.

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act is named after a 7-year-old boy from Howell who died last year after a fight with a brain tumor. His parents fought for easier access to medical marijuana.

The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy the bill after failing in March to legalize recreational marijuana.

The bill makes a number of changes, including expanding the number of illnesses eligible for cannabis use. It sets up a commission to regulate the drug and increases the number of permits. It also phases out the state's sales tax.