The World Anti-Doping Agency has turned over evidence from 43 Russian doping cases to international sports federations, all based on the trove of data received from the Moscow laboratory that WADA scientists gained access to earlier this year.

International federations will analyze the data and decide whether to pursue the cases. In situations where they don't, WADA has the right to bring the cases to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 43 cases are among at least 298 that WADA hopes to deliver by the end of the year.

Last month, in a separate handover, WADA gave more than 100,000 computer files to the agency handling track and field cases.

Data from the Moscow lab already has led to the four-year bans of two Russian biathletes.