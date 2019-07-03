  1. Home
Hurricanes to match Montreal's offer sheet for Aho

By  Associated Press
2019/07/03 00:42
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping star forward Sebastian Aho and say they will match the $42 million offer sheet the Montreal Canadiens tendered him.

General manager Don Waddell announced the move Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Canadiens extended their offer to the 21-year-old restricted free agent.

Aho will receive a five-year, front-loaded, bonus-heavy contract worth $42.27 million. It carries an average annual value of $8.454 million.

Waddell — who last week said the Hurricanes would match any offers extended to Aho — called it "an easy decision."

Aho had career highs with 30 goals, 53 assists and 83 points last season while helping Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final.

