Swiss star returning home to Sion club

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland veteran Valon Behrami is coming home after a 16-year gap to join top-tier club Sion.

Sion says Behrami signed a two-year contract to play for the team now coached by Stéphane Henchoz, the former Liverpool and Celtic defender.

Behrami became the first Swiss to play at four World Cups last year. Days after a round of 16 loss to Sweden, he married Swiss Alpine ski star Lara Gut.

The 34-year-old Behrami returns to the national league he left as a teenager in 2003.

He played briefly for Lugano before moving to Italy, England, and Germany, including with Lazio, Napoli, West Ham and Hamburger SV. He was a free agent after a two-year spell with Udinese.

Sion opens the Swiss league hosting Basel on July 19.

