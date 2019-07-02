BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled