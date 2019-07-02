  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/02 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 6 .500 3
New York 5 7 .417 4
Indiana 5 9 .357 5
Atlanta 2 8 .200 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 5 .583
Seattle 8 6 .571
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 1
Minnesota 6 6 .500 1
Phoenix 5 5 .500 1
Dallas 4 7 .364

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled