TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the 13th day of their strike, representatives of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union failed to reach an agreement with the management at EVA Air to end the dispute, reports said Tuesday (July 2).

The outcome followed 11 hours of talks mediated by the Ministry of Labor.

While the Central News Agency reported a consensus had been reached about one of the issues, the union’s demand for no retaliatory measures against strikers, on the whole the talks still broke down, meaning the strike was likely to continue, the Liberty Times and the Apple Daily reported.

Last Saturday (June 29), flight attendants voted in favor of ending the strike, but against expectations, the two sides failed to sign an agreement expected later that day.



The union and the airline scheduled more talks for Tuesday, but 11 hours failed to bring any solution to the unprecedented conflict at EVA Air, concentrated on complaints about long working hours and overtime.

Since June 20, about 1,000 flights were canceled, affecting an estimated 200,000 passengers, and causing both sympathy with the flight attendants’ long working hours but also resentment at the disruption caused to the public’s travel plans.

