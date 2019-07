BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Tuesday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

First Round

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Lesia Tsurenko (32), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 6-0.

Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.