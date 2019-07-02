  1. Home
US, Great Britain and China lead the world in ‘Digital GDP’

China features high on the list due to its number of Internet users

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/02 19:42
Academics are proposing a 'digital GDP.'

Academics are proposing a 'digital GDP.'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States, Great Britain and China lead the world in ‘Digital Gross Data Product,’ according to U.S. academics quoted by the Nikkei.

The present era has seen the integration of digital elements, the Internet and commerce, necessitating a new way of computing the economic development of nations, economists say.

The U.S. was way ahead of the rest of the world in the production of digital data, the United Kingdom showed the most advantages in the ease of obtaining digital data, while China’s strength was based on its number of Internet users, the Liberty Times reported.

Switzerland and South Korea rounded out the top five, while as the next Asian country, Japan ended just outside the top 10.
