PSG signs attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla

By  Associated Press
2019/07/02 19:08
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla.

PSG says on its Twitter account Sarabia signed a five-year contract. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Sarabia joins the French champion amid speculation star forward Neymar wants to return to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Sarabia impressed in three seasons at Sevilla, though he has yet to be selected for Spain.

As a youth player at Real Madrid, he captained the national under-19 team to the European title in 2011. He was in the squad which was European champion at under-21 level two years later.

