  1. Home
  2. World

China’s People’s Liberation Army conducts drills near Hong Kong

Announcement comes after clashes between police and protesters at Legco

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/02 19:27
Hong Kong police at Legco.

Hong Kong police at Legco. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following massive protests against plans for an extradition bill, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced joint land, air and sea exercises had taken place, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday (July 2).

On June 26, air and sea drills took place close to Hong Kong to test the preparedness and coordination of Chinese troops in case of an emergency, PLA-linked media reported.

Hong Kong police officials recently emphasized they would not need to call in the assistance of the PLA “for the time being,” as police were more than able to manage the situation.

Protesters entered the Legislative Council Monday (July 1) on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Great Britain and damaged portraits and windows, according to reports.

The news about the Chinese military drills being released Tuesday was no coincidence, according to reports.
Hong Kong
anti-extradition protest
PLA
People's Liberation Army

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan Sunflower Movement in HK
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Sunflower Movement in HK
2019/07/02 11:53
Protesters in Hong Kong take over legislative chamber, spray paint slogans on wall and over the territory's emblem
Protesters in Hong Kong take over legislative chamber, spray paint slogans on wall and over the territory's emblem
2019/07/01 23:19
Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards censored on Chinese intranet
Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards censored on Chinese intranet
2019/07/01 17:50
Update: Hong Kong protestors break glass entrance to LegCo
Update: Hong Kong protestors break glass entrance to LegCo
2019/07/01 15:25
Hong Kong activist Denise Ho attends Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan
Hong Kong activist Denise Ho attends Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan
2019/06/29 20:33