TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following massive protests against plans for an extradition bill, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced joint land, air and sea exercises had taken place, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday (July 2).

On June 26, air and sea drills took place close to Hong Kong to test the preparedness and coordination of Chinese troops in case of an emergency, PLA-linked media reported.

Hong Kong police officials recently emphasized they would not need to call in the assistance of the PLA “for the time being,” as police were more than able to manage the situation.

Protesters entered the Legislative Council Monday (July 1) on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from Great Britain and damaged portraits and windows, according to reports.

The news about the Chinese military drills being released Tuesday was no coincidence, according to reports.

