LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 34 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chosen to bat first against Bangladesh in a group game in which both teams are still chasing a semifinal spot.

India made two changes to the team that lost to England on the same pitch in Birmingham — with a short boundary — on Sunday. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav, and middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik replaces Kedar Jadhav.

Bangladesh also made two changes to the team that beat Afghanistan in its last game eight days ago. Mahmudullah didn't pass a fitness on a calf strain and is replaced by middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman, and fast bowler Rubel Hossain comes in for Mehidy Hasan

Second-placed India will go through with a win.

Seventh-place Bangladesh must win to stay competitive.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says he would also have batted first.

Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for the day.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

___

7:30 a.m.

India has another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli's team plays Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Second-place India, which lost for the first time at the tournament against England on Sunday, has 11 points from seven games and will advance with a win.

If it beats two-time champion India, Bangladesh can move level with fifth-place Pakistan on nine points — one point behind fourth-place England. Bangladesh can't advance if it loses.

Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in their last group game at Lord's on Friday. India's final group match is against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

India has won the last four ODIs against Bangladesh. The teams have played each other three times at the World Cup so far with Bangladesh winning in 2007 followed by victories for India in 2011 and 2015. Bangladesh and India have met once before in an ODI at Edgbaston when India won by nine wickets in the 2017 Champions Trophy with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

The forecast is for a mild, sunny day.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports