TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second forum on Asian Industrial Heritage Conservation, which has a railways theme, was up and running in Chiayi City on Tuesday (July 2) and will carry on until Wednesday.

The Asian Industrial Heritage Conservation forum is hosted by the Bureau of Culture Heritage and Forest Bureau of Council of Agriculture. The two-day forum takes place at the training center of CPC Corp. in Chiayi.

The director of Department of Cultural Affairs, Chiayi city, Shiau Bo-Shiun (蕭柏勳) said the forum will focus on discussing railway management and marketing to celebrate the establishment of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage office.

Shiau pointed out the forum has many aspects. These include the value of cultural assets, world heritage railways in India and Europe, and preservation of Asian railways.

Chiayi Council said the forum was held in the spirit of cooperation fostered by The International Committee for the Conservation of the Industrial Heritage. The aim is to preserve Asian industrial cultural assets, connect networks, and generate value.