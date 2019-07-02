TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At a public hearing about his allegedly past illegal jobs Tuesday (July 2), National Taiwan University (NTU) President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) complained of political persecution.

The Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission was looking into an estimated NT$650,000 (US$20,600) per year or approximately NT$2 million over three years from anonymous opinion pieces in the media while he was serving in the Cabinet, reports said.

The issue was one of several which hobbled the former Kuomintang minister’s selection as head of Taiwan’s most prestigious university. He was only appointed after about a year of consideration by the Ministry of Education.

In a statement about Tuesday’s hearing, Kuan blamed it on the reaction to his selection as NTU president in January last year. The outcome of that process had displeased a minority of ruling camp members, he said, according to the United Daily News.

The hearing, which led to scuffles between members of the public trying to enter the room at a courthouse, also asked a former top official at the Apple Daily to testify as a witness since it was his publication which had launched the reports about Kuan.

A range of nine sanctions could be considered for the university president, including fines or removal from office.

Tuesday’s hearing was a result of a decision by the Control Yuan government watchdog last January to approve Kuan’s impeachment.

