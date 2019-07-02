TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After routinely receiving ratings as the best fried chicken in Taiwan, a country which obsesses over the fried fowl, Napoli's Pizza opened its first specialty restaurant featuring fried chicken today (July 2) in Taipei, while another is set to open on Wednesday (July 3) in Taoyuan.

Today, Napoli opened its first official fried chicken restaurant near the Zhongshan Elementary School MRT station in Taipei City's Zhongshan District, reported UDN. The newly opened "Napoli Fried Chicken Store" has its own special dishes, such as "Kala Fried Chicken" (咔啦炸雞) and "Crispy Skin Fried Chicken" (脆皮炸雞) .

Also on the menu are three flavors of crispy fried drumsticks, including "Mixed Spices," (拌料) "Sprinkled Powder," (灑粉), and "Brush Sauce" (刷醬). Crispy chicken can be ordered in increments of two, six, or nine.



(Image from Napoli website)

In addition to fried chicken, a number of other fried dishes can be found on the menu, including a variety of vegetables and 30-cm-long French fries with a number of sinful toppings. For dessert, one can order small fried mantou known as "yin si juan" (銀絲卷, silver thread roll) coated in sweetened condensed milk and peanut powder.

In 2017, Napoli's "Italian-style fried chicken" took first place in a list of the five most popular fried chicken restaurants in Taiwan among netizens on the travel site MOOK (MOOK景點家) with its batter fried to a crunchy crisp. Napoli sets itself apart from the competition not only with its fresh, tasty meat, but also because of its unique, spicy marinade.

"Napoli Fried Chicken Nongan Store" in Taipei:

Opening date: 07/02/2019

Address: 13 Nongan Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Business hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

"Napoli Fried Chicken Store Taoai Store" in Taoyuan:

Opening date: 07/03/2019

Address: 939 Zhongshan Road, Taoyuan City

Business hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.



(Menu from Napoli website)