A tropical depression that formed in the South China Sea on Monday could bring rain to Taiwan over the next two days even though it is not directly headed toward the country, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday.



The tropical depression, which is located at sea about 500 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip, is moving at a speed of 11 km per hour in a west-northwesterly direction, the CWB said.



It is carrying maximum sustained winds of 54 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 82 kph.



Under the influence of the tropical depression, which will strengthen a weather front from the southwest, southern and southeastern Taiwan could see showers or thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday, while eastern and northeastern Taiwan could see intermittent rain or thunderstorms over the same period, the CWB said.



Northern Taiwan could also experience heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.