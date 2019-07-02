TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is conducting anti-ship ballistic missile tests in the disputed South China Sea, with one firing likely to be followed by another by July 3, American TV station CNBC reported Monday (July 1).

The test firing followed a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at the G-20 meeting in Japan last weekend, during which the trade disputes between the two countries looked like entering a pause.

A U.S. official who was not allowed to give his name told CNBC that the test was “concerning,” and that the Chinese were likely to fire another missile into the sea before the end of the drill period scheduled for July 3.

U.S. military ships in the region were not close to the area of the firing and were never in any danger, CNBC reported. Pentagon officials did not comment on the significance of the missile test.

In May last year, China installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three reefs in the Spratly Islands out of the 27 it reportedly controls in the South China Sea, according to the TV station.

