  1. Home
  2. World

Japanese helicopter carrier makes port visit in Philippines

The JS Izumo accompanied by JMSDF destroyer and frigate arrived at Subic Bay Sunday for a goodwill visit

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/02 16:37
JS Izumo

JS Izumo (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –An escort flotilla of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) made a port visit in Subic Bay in the Philippines this week to strengthen ties between the two countries’ armed forces.

According to reports, three Japanese naval vessels including the helicopter carrier JS Izumo, the destroyer JS Murasame, and the frigate JS Akebono, arrived in the port of Subic Bay on the northern island of Luzon on June 30 and will depart on Wednesday (July 3).

The commander of the JMSDF Escort Flotilla, Rear Admiral Hiroshi Egawa was quoted by a Philippine government press release as stating “The JMSDF will continue to strengthen the cooperation with the Philippine Navy as a very important partner in achieving Free and Open Indo-Pacific Region.”

Philippine Navy spokesperson Captain Jonathan Zata welcomed the JMSDF Escort Flotilla and noted that the visit reflects the Philippine Navy’s commitment to promoting diplomacy and goodwill between the countries.

This is the third visit of JMSDF ships to the Philippines in 2019, according to the press release.
JMSDF
Subic Bay
Japan
Philippines
South China Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Filipino journalist gives the finger to China
Photo of the Day: Filipino journalist gives the finger to China
2019/07/01 14:32
Chinese Navy conducts 5 days of military exercises in S. China Sea
Chinese Navy conducts 5 days of military exercises in S. China Sea
2019/07/01 11:22
Manila kowtows to Beijing, cedes Exclusive Economic Zone in South China Sea
Manila kowtows to Beijing, cedes Exclusive Economic Zone in South China Sea
2019/07/01 10:16
Osaka grannies welcome G20 with English rap video
Osaka grannies welcome G20 with English rap video
2019/06/28 23:52
Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Japan G20
Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Japan G20
2019/06/28 23:03