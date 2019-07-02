|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|44
|40
|.524
|5½
|Washington
|42
|41
|.506
|7
|New York
|38
|47
|.447
|12
|Miami
|32
|50
|.390
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|39
|.541
|—
|Chicago
|45
|40
|.529
|1
|St. Louis
|41
|41
|.500
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|43
|.482
|5
|Cincinnati
|38
|44
|.463
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Colorado
|44
|40
|.524
|12
|Arizona
|43
|43
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|42
|42
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|37
|47
|.440
|19
___
|Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 13, Miami 6
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
St. Louis 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 18, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Gallen 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2) at Cincinnati (Roark 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 1-3) at San Diego (Strahm 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-7) at Washington (Strasburg 9-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-8) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7) at Seattle (Leake 7-7), 10:10 p.m.