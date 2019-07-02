TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kaohsiung-based Brogent Technologies joined the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in premiering the film “Discover America” on Tuesday (July 2) at i-Ride Taipei, a flying theater in Breeze Nanshan that was inaugurated last month.

Discover America, which took two years to shoot, takes viewers on a journey to explore the United States' magnificent landscape and its free and adventurous spirit through a 5D iRide experience, Brogent CEO C.H. Ouyang (歐陽志宏) was quoted as saying by UDN.

Taiwan was the first country outside the United States to air the film, which features such famed tourist attractions as the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. Scenes of extreme sports also add to the excitement of watching the movie, said the report.

At the premiere, AIT Director W. Brent Christensen noted that the program marks the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act and the founding of the AIT. The collaboration also celebrates the U.S.-Taiwan Travel Year of 2019, which aims to boost tourism between the two countries.

Plans are underway for Brogent to open more 5D flying theaters across the U.S. in the next three years, including in California, New York, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. The recreation provider launched a Lego-themed theater at Legoland Florida this March, reports UDN.