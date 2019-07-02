FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Skaggs pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in S
Mourners stand at a memorial to give their condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, July 1
Los Angeles Angels fan Brieanna Gray mourns the loss of pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs died at
Los Angeles Angel fan Martha Treadway mourns the loss of pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs died a
Los Angeles Angel fans place flowers, hats and mementos for pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs die
Benji and Alex Villa give their condolences for pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2019. Skaggs died at the age
This is a 2019 photo of Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, when this ima
Fans arrive to closed gates at Globe Life Park as a heavy rain begins to fall for a scheduled baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas R
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are trying to cope with the loss of a teammate.
Pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas before the team's scheduled series opener against the Rangers.
Police in Southlake, Texas, said they were investigating, but that no foul play was suspected. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a call at the hotel Monday afternoon.
The team, in a statement, called the 27-year-old Skaggs "an important part of the Angels Family" and said its thoughts and prayers were with his wife and entire family "during this devastating time."
Monday's game was postponed.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler, manager Brad Ausmus and team president John Carpino planned to address the media Tuesday afternoon.
The teams were scheduled to play a night game. There was no immediate word about the status of the game.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports