ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are trying to cope with the loss of a teammate.

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday after being found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas before the team's scheduled series opener against the Rangers.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said they were investigating, but that no foul play was suspected. Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a call at the hotel Monday afternoon.

The team, in a statement, called the 27-year-old Skaggs "an important part of the Angels Family" and said its thoughts and prayers were with his wife and entire family "during this devastating time."

Monday's game was postponed.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler, manager Brad Ausmus and team president John Carpino planned to address the media Tuesday afternoon.

The teams were scheduled to play a night game. There was no immediate word about the status of the game.

