TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New Zealand's ban on single-use plastic shopping bags officially came into effect on Monday (July 1), and the government will impose hefty fines on businesses that continue to provide them, the Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (July 2).

Companies violating the ban will face heavy penalties, including fines of up to NZ$100,000 (about NT$2.07 million), the news agency said.

Even though plastic single-use shopping bags are prohibited under the new rules, businesses may continue supplying reusable carry bags, reported the Liberty Times.

“New Zealanders are proud of our country’s clean, green reputation and want to help ensure we live up to it,” Environment Minister Eugenie Sage was quoted as saying. “Ending the use of single-use plastic shopping bags helps do that.”