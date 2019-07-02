  1. Home
Chinese student who criticized Xi can stay 6 more months in Taiwan

Application for longer stay still under review

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/02 15:32
Chinese student Li Jiabao.

Chinese student Li Jiabao. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese student who became known in Taiwan after he denounced Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a live stream received permission to stay on the island a further six months, reports said Tuesday (July 2).

Li Jiabao (李家寶) studies at Chia Nan University of Pharmacy and Science in Tainan. On March 12, he conducted a question and answer session online slamming Xi’s abolition of term limits.

As a result, the student feared he might be targeted for persecution if he returned to China any time soon.

His visa allowing him to study in Taiwan was scheduled to expire in early July, but the authorities extended it by six months until early next year, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday.

The decision was a result of a visit he paid to the National Immigration Agency last April, when he wanted to apply for the permission to stay in Taiwan longer. The case was still under review by the authorities, according to the Liberty Times.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said it had held several meetings about the case, and had contacted Li’s school in China as well as his parents, trying to arrange their visit to their son in Taiwan.

Underlining the island’s respect for free speech and human rights, the MAC called on China to take a rational attitude about Li’s statements and not to punish him or his parents.
