Family Mart in Taiwan rolls out line of biodegradable tableware

Cups, plates, bowls, and straws made entirely from bamboo fibers hit shelves July 3

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/02 15:15
Promotional photo from Family Mart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Taiwan officially implements new environmental policies for restaurants and other food vendors, the Family Mart convenience store chain is preparing to unveil a line of eco-friendly products for customers.

Under the Family Mart Collection (FMC) label, the chain store is set to begin offering new biodegradable tableware including plates, bowls, cups, and straws, on July 3, reports Liberty Times (LTN).

Manufactured in Taiwan, the products are made entirely from bamboo fibers and biodegrade rapidly under natural conditions. In addition, the FMC tableware can be safely burned without emitting any toxic substances, and it can also be washed and rinsed for multiple uses.

The FMC label is responding to the demands of consumers who are starting to appreciate organic and plant-based products, according to the head of Family Mart’s commodities department, Wu Ya-ching (吳雅卿).

In addition to the tableware, FMC will also be introducing new eco-friendly dishwashing soap and laundry detergent, LTN reports.
biodegradable
Eco-friendly
Family Mart
convenience store

