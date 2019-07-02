Protesters gather inside the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong took over the legisla
Protesters take part in a rally on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Hong Kong. Combative protesters tried to break into the Hong Kong legislature Monday as a
Police officers spray pepper spray as protesters use a cart to ram into the glass wall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Monday, July 1, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after hundreds of p
Protesters put a Hong Kong colonial flag and deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Chamber after break in to protest against the extradition bi
A protester covers the Hong Kong emblem with Hong Kong colonial flag after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Monday, July
A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters in Hong
Police officers with protective gear retake the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, during the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
A police officer passes by defaced portraits from left showing, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Secretary of
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese state media has run footage of police in Hong Kong clearing protesters from streets in a break with its silence over past days of pro-democracy demonstrations.
Footage aired Tuesday showed police moving into roads surrounding the legislative council, where protesters had smashed through glass and metal barriers to occupy the space for about three hours on Monday night.
Beijing had sought to suppress news of the weeks of protests coinciding with celebrations of Chinese rule. The demonstrations reflect mounting frustration with Hong Kong's leader for not responding to demands after several weeks of protests sparked by a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China for trial.
Protesters vacated the chamber as police cleared surrounding streets with tear gas and then moved inside.