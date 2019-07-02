WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

WIMBLEDON, England — Coco Gauff grew up admiring the Williams sisters. Picked up a tennis racket as a little girl because of them. And on the opening day of Wimbledon, still just 15, Gauff beat one of them, sweeping out Venus in straight sets. Two-time major champion Naomi Osaka, men's No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, are also out. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 920 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-MISS AND MRS — Wimbledon makes change in using Miss or Mrs. on court. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 360 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-NOTEBOOK — 'Can I leave?' At Wimbledon, Osaka takes 2nd Slam 'L' in row. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-PLAYER THREATENED

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Another elimination for Colombia, a new wave of death threats against a player. Defender William Tesillo says he and his family have received death threats because of his penalty miss in a quarterfinal on Friday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-SRI LANKA-WEST INDIES

DURHAM, England — It is a day late and counts for little in the context of the Cricket World Cup, but there is no lack of tension as Sri Lanka fends off the West Indies by 23 runs. By John Pye. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-WEST INDIES-SO CLOSE — Star power not quite enough to carry West Indies to a win. By John Pye. SENT: 750 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

CRI--CWC-BANGLADESH-INDIA PREVIEW

BIRMINGHAM, England — When India's players get on the bus to Edgbaston for their Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh, there's one thing they can no longer take onboard: An unbeaten record. By Brian Church. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— Also:

— CRI--CWC-ROY'S RETURN — Jason Roy's return gives England needed boost in semis run-in. By Brian Church. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL-ARGENTINA PREVIEW

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — Brazil will be under pressure for its future and Argentina for its past when they meet in the Copa América semifinals on Tuesday at Mineirão Stadium. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-CHILE — Chile revived after missing World Cup. By Eric Nunez. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

Sadio Mane made amends by scoring twice after missing an early penalty to see Senegal through to the knockout stage at the African Cup of Nations. Ivory Coast also qualified by beating Namibia 4-1. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BBN--METS-1969 APOLOGY

NEW YORK — In the latest embarrassment for the New York Mets, the team has publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the 50th anniversary celebration. SENT: 320 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FREE AGENCY-NETS

NEW YORK — Just three seasons ago, the Brooklyn Nets were the worst team in the NBA. Now they're the story of the league after attracting superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And they weren't finished. They added center DeAndre Jordan, who played with Durant and Irving on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal, and veteran swingman Garrett Temple. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— Also:

— BKN--WARRIORS-LACOB-DURANT — Warriors owner: No other player will wear Durant's No. 35. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 520 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--WWCUP-US-ENGLAND PREVIEW — England looks to overcome 'ruthless' US in World Cup semis. By Anne Peterson. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— SOC--WWCUP-ENGLAND-NEVILLE — Phil Neville brought winning mentality to England. By Rob Harris. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— SOC--WWCUP-SWEDEN-GERHARDSSON — For Sweden's coach, it's all about taking the pressure off. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 510 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.