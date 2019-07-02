|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|28
|.659
|—
|Tampa Bay
|48
|36
|.571
|7
|Boston
|44
|40
|.524
|11
|Toronto
|32
|53
|.376
|23½
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|30½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|Cleveland
|45
|38
|.542
|8
|Chicago
|39
|42
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|27
|52
|.342
|24
|Kansas City
|29
|56
|.341
|25
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|32
|.624
|—
|Texas
|46
|38
|.548
|6½
|Oakland
|46
|39
|.541
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|43
|.494
|11
|Seattle
|37
|51
|.420
|17½
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 7, Toronto 6
Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2
Washington 2, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 6, Seattle 1
Oakland 12, L.A. Angels 3
|Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Price 5-2) at Toronto (Thornton 2-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 6-6) at Kansas City (Junis 4-7), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.