American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/02 05:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 28 .659
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 7
Boston 44 40 .524 11
Toronto 32 53 .376 23½
Baltimore 24 59 .289 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 30 .639
Cleveland 45 38 .542 8
Chicago 39 42 .481 13
Detroit 27 52 .342 24
Kansas City 29 56 .341 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 32 .624
Texas 46 38 .548
Oakland 46 39 .541 7
Los Angeles 42 43 .494 11
Seattle 37 51 .420 17½

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 8

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 7, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 6, Texas 2

Washington 2, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 6, Seattle 1

Oakland 12, L.A. Angels 3

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Toronto 11, Kansas City 4

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Price 5-2) at Toronto (Thornton 2-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Jurado 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Colorado (Marquez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 6-6) at Kansas City (Junis 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3) at Oakland (Mengden 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-5) at Seattle (Carasiti 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.