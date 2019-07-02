  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/02 04:08
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 76 313 62 108 .345
Devers Bos 81 320 62 103 .322
Polanco Min 79 328 55 105 .320
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 68 250 21 79 .316
Brantley Hou 80 316 40 99 .313
Andrus Tex 73 304 46 94 .309
Moncada ChW 74 286 44 87 .304
La Stella LAA 77 280 49 85 .304
Merrifield KC 85 356 59 108 .303
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 62; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 57; Soler, Kansas City, 56; Encarnacion, New York, 55; GSanchez, New York, 54; Kepler, Minnesota, 53.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.