SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the court-martial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and attempted murder (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A military prosecutor says a Navy SEAL committed murder, and the proof is in his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops.

Cmdr. Jeff Pietrzyk said Monday during closing arguments that text messages by Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher show he is guilty to fatally stabbing a wounded Islamic State prisoner on May 3, 2017.

The prosecutor also says that another SEAL who changed his story and claimed to have killed the militant himself was lying to protect Gallagher.

Defense lawyer Tim Parlatore says evidence is lacking in the case. There's no body, no forensics and Gallagher's fellow SEALS lied because they didn't like his demanding leadership.

Parlatore says the case is not about murder, but mutiny.

___

7:20 a.m.

Closing arguments are set to begin in the court-martial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq.

The prosecution is expected to begin summing up its case against Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher on Monday in San Diego. Gallagher is accused of fatally stabbing a wounded Islamic State prisoner on May 3, 2017.

He's also charged with attempted murder and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline for posing with the corpse for photographs.

His attorneys contend Gallagher is being falsely accused by junior SEALs who wanted to oust a platoon chief they hated.

One SEAL testified that he was the one who ultimately killed the teen by plugging his breathing tube with his thumb as an act of mercy.