BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2501 Up 76 Jul 2526 Up 76 Sep 2525 Up 67 Sep 2435 2507 2432 2501 Up 76 Dec 2470 2532 2464 2525 Up 67 Mar 2475 2535 2471 2527 Up 61 May 2482 2540 2478 2531 Up 58 Jul 2498 2546 2494 2537 Up 57 Sep 2532 2551 2526 2545 Up 56 Dec 2538 2553 2527 2550 Up 55 Mar 2536 2547 2524 2547 Up 53 May 2537 2542 2537 2542 Up 48