BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2525
|Up
|67
|Sep
|2435
|2507
|2432
|2501
|Up
|76
|Dec
|2470
|2532
|2464
|2525
|Up
|67
|Mar
|2475
|2535
|2471
|2527
|Up
|61
|May
|2482
|2540
|2478
|2531
|Up
|58
|Jul
|2498
|2546
|2494
|2537
|Up
|57
|Sep
|2532
|2551
|2526
|2545
|Up
|56
|Dec
|2538
|2553
|2527
|2550
|Up
|55
|Mar
|2536
|2547
|2524
|2547
|Up
|53
|May
|2537
|2542
|2537
|2542
|Up
|48