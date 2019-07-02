New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|273.80
|274.60
|267.10
|267.95 Down 2.60
|Aug
|274.80
|275.50
|267.65
|268.70 Down 2.60
|Sep
|275.00
|275.70
|267.70
|268.80 Down 2.55
|Oct
|274.75
|275.15
|269.30
|269.30 Down 2.55
|Nov
|269.70 Down 2.50
|Dec
|275.05
|276.30
|268.50
|269.55 Down 2.50
|Jan
|270.20
|270.20
|270.10
|270.10 Down 2.55
|Feb
|270.45 Down 2.35
|Mar
|275.80
|276.00
|270.00
|270.25 Down 2.35
|Apr
|270.75 Down 2.35
|May
|275.90
|275.90
|270.80
|270.95 Down 2.40
|Jun
|271.50 Down 2.40
|Jul
|276.85
|276.85
|271.70
|271.75 Down 2.45
|Aug
|272.30 Down 2.45
|Sep
|272.60 Down 2.45
|Oct
|273.25 Down 2.45
|Nov
|273.70 Down 2.45
|Dec
|273.70 Down 2.45
|Jan
|274.35 Down 2.45
|Feb
|274.60 Down 2.45
|Mar
|274.50 Down 2.50
|Apr
|274.55 Down 2.50
|May
|274.90 Down 2.50
|Jun
|275.15 Down 2.50
|Jul
|275.30 Down 2.45
|Sep
|275.60 Down 2.45
|Dec
|276.00 Down 2.45
|Mar
|276.30 Down 2.45
|May
|276.35 Down 2.45
|Jul
|276.40 Down 2.45
|Sep
|276.45 Down 2.45
|Dec
|276.50 Down 2.45
|Mar
|276.55 Down 2.45
|May
|276.60 Down 2.45
|Jul
|276.65 Down 2.45
|Sep
|276.70 Down 2.45
|Dec
|276.75 Down 2.45
|Mar
|276.80 Down 2.45
|May
|276.85 Down 2.45