BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/02 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 273.80 274.60 267.10 267.95 Down 2.60
Aug 274.80 275.50 267.65 268.70 Down 2.60
Sep 275.00 275.70 267.70 268.80 Down 2.55
Oct 274.75 275.15 269.30 269.30 Down 2.55
Nov 269.70 Down 2.50
Dec 275.05 276.30 268.50 269.55 Down 2.50
Jan 270.20 270.20 270.10 270.10 Down 2.55
Feb 270.45 Down 2.35
Mar 275.80 276.00 270.00 270.25 Down 2.35
Apr 270.75 Down 2.35
May 275.90 275.90 270.80 270.95 Down 2.40
Jun 271.50 Down 2.40
Jul 276.85 276.85 271.70 271.75 Down 2.45
Aug 272.30 Down 2.45
Sep 272.60 Down 2.45
Oct 273.25 Down 2.45
Nov 273.70 Down 2.45
Dec 273.70 Down 2.45
Jan 274.35 Down 2.45
Feb 274.60 Down 2.45
Mar 274.50 Down 2.50
Apr 274.55 Down 2.50
May 274.90 Down 2.50
Jun 275.15 Down 2.50
Jul 275.30 Down 2.45
Sep 275.60 Down 2.45
Dec 276.00 Down 2.45
Mar 276.30 Down 2.45
May 276.35 Down 2.45
Jul 276.40 Down 2.45
Sep 276.45 Down 2.45
Dec 276.50 Down 2.45
Mar 276.55 Down 2.45
May 276.60 Down 2.45
Jul 276.65 Down 2.45
Sep 276.70 Down 2.45
Dec 276.75 Down 2.45
Mar 276.80 Down 2.45
May 276.85 Down 2.45