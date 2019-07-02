MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A former mayor of Uruguay's capital will face off against the son of a former president in Uruguay's presidential election.

Daniel Martínez won Sunday's nationwide primary for the governing center-left Broad Front coalition, while Sen. Luis Lacalle Pou easily won the nomination of the center-right National Party.

The 45-year-old Lacalle had been the party's candidate in the 2014 election. He's the son of ex-President Luis Alberto Lacalle, who governed from 1990 to 1995.

Finishing a distant second in the National Party primary was multimillionaire Juan Sartori, a minority shareholder in England's Sunderland Football Club.

Economist Ernesto Talvi won the primary for the conservative Colorado Party, Uruguay's third-largest, topping ex-President Julio María Sanguinetti.

Forty-one percent of the votes came in the National Party contest, versus 24% for the Broad Front.