CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United Nations' human rights chief is urging Venezuelan authorities to do a transparent investigation into the death of a navy captain who showed signs of torture after being arrested.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Monday she was "deeply concerned" over the death of retired navy Capt. Rafael Acosta while in government custody.

Acosta died Saturday, hours after his attorney Alonso Medina Roa says his bruised and bloody client was brought to court in a wheelchair, unable to stand from intense pain and struggling to speak. He was accused of plotting to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.

Bachelet also urged authorities to let attorneys and relatives visit six others arrested in the case.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab says Maduro ordered a thorough and scientific investigation.