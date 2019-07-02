Sri Lanka vs West Indies Scoreboard

DURHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Monday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Sri Lanka and West Indies:

SRI LANKA

Dimuth Karunaratne c Hope b Holder 32

Kusal Perera run out (Cottrell/Brathwaite) 64

Avishka Fernando c Allen b Cottrell 104

Kusal Mendis c and b Allen 39

Angelo Mathews b Holder 26

Lahiru Thirimanne not out 45

Isuru Udana c Holder b Thomas 3

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 6

Extras: (4b, 5lb, 5w, 5nb) 19

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 338

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-104, 3-189, 4-247, 5-314, 6-327

Did not bat: Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 10-0-69-1 (2w), Oshane Thomas 10-1-58-1 (2nb), Shannon Gabriel 5-0-46-0 (1w, 1nb), Jason Holder 10-0-59-2 (1w, 2nb), Carlos Brathwaite 7-0-53-0, Fabian Allen 8-0-44-1 (1w).

WEST INDIES

Chris Gayle c Vandersay b Rajitha 35

Sunil Ambris c Perera b Malinga 5

Shai Hope b Malinga 5

Shimron Hetmyer run out (Dhananjaya ) 29

Nicholas Pooran c Perera b Mathews 118

Jason Holder c sub (Jeevan Mendis) b Vandersay 26

Carlos Brathwaite run out (Udana) 8

Fabian Allen run out (Udana/Rajitha ) 51

Sheldon Cottrell not out 7

Oshane Thomas lbw b Malinga 1

Shannon Gabriel not out 3

Extras: (3b, 2lb, 20w, 2nb) 27

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 315

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-22, 3-71, 4-84, 5-145, 6-199, 7-282, 8-308, 9-311

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 10-0-55-3 (4w, 1nb), Dhananjaya de Silva 10-0-49-0, Isuru Udana 10-0-67-0 (3w), Kasun Rajitha 10-0-76-1 (4w, 1nb), Jeffrey Vandersay 7-0-50-1 (4w), Dimuth Karunaratne 1-0-7-0, Angelo Mathews 2-0-6-1.

Toss: West Indies

Result: Sri Lanka won by 23 runs.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.