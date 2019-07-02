  1. Home
Don't recall Apollo 11? Global festivities have you covered

By JEREMY REHM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/02 00:59
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals senior vice president Gregory McCarthy, from left, Ellen Stofan of the National Air and S

FILE - In this April 11, 2019 file photo, Buzz Aldrin's outer visor and gloves worn while walking on the moon are displayed near a photo of Aldrin at

FILE - This April 11, 2019 file photo shows NASA's Apollo 11 command module Columbia, its bottom scorched and pitted from reentry into Earth's atmosph

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is coming up.

There's no shortage of events and exhibits celebrating the historic feat.

Museums, galleries, concert halls, movie theaters and towns with an Apollo 11 connection will be marking the anniversary over the next few weeks.

In Neil Armstrong's birthplace of Wapakoneta, Ohio, the festivities include a moon-themed pageant, race and concert.

In Huntsville, Alabama, where the Saturn V rocket was developed, residents will moonwalk down the roads of "Rocket City."

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is also going for a world record. Exactly 50 years after Apollo 11 blasted off for the moon, the museum will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously.