Creator of HBO's 'Euphoria' says it tries to be 'empathic'

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/01 22:11
This image released by HBO shows Zendaya, right, and Hunter Schafer in a scene from "Euphoria," airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. (Eddy Chen/HBO vi

This image released by HBO shows Zendaya in a scene from "Euphoria," airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. (Eddy Chen/HBO via AP)

This image released by HBO shows Zendaya, left, and Hunter Schafer in a scene from "Euphoria," airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. (HBO via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The HBO show "Euphoria" is personal for Sam Levinson, its creator and writer.

He drew on his own youth and struggles with addiction for the series.

The eight-episode show follows a group of suburban high school students as they try to construct an identity in a world saturated with social media.

There's plenty of ugly sex, full frontal nudity, and several disturbing and violent scenes. Other recent shows — like Netflix's "Sex Education" and "13 Reasons Why" — have explored the underbelly of teen life, but not like this.

It has sparked controversy, but its creator says it takes the lives of young people seriously and with empathy.