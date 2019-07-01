TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines worker has won a lawsuit against the company’s decision to terminate her employment after she refused to relocate to Beijing, United Daily News (UDN) reported on Monday (July 1).

The report said the KLM employee, surnamed Wu, had worked for the company’s sales department for 26 years before the company asked her to relocate to Beijing. This was three years ago, when the sales department was reorganized and relocated to Beijing, the report said.

Wu therefore filed a lawsuit against the company’s decision to terminate her employment. Taipei District Court ruled that KLM should pay Wu NT$14,276 in compensation, but nevertheless deemed KLM’s decision to be appropriate as it complied with the “last resort rule,” UDN reported.

Wu appealed the case to Taiwan High Court, which overruled the lower court’s decision. Taiwan High Court determined that the employment relationship between Wu and KLM does exist, and consequently the company should pay her monthly salary of NT$76,000 from September 2016 to the date of her reinstatement.

Wu said the January 2011 edition of the employee manual stipulated that only when required does KLM have the right to change its ground staff’s work location. According to the manual, this was limited to Taiwan, the report said.

Wu argued the request to relocate her to Beijing was a violation of the employment agreement, adding she has an 80-year-old father to take care of.

Taiwan High Court ruled that KLM’s grounds for firing Wu on the basis that she wasn’t capable of doing her work was illegal and therefore the employment relationship still existed. The court also ruled the company should pay the salary she was owed.

