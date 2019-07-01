TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) on Monday (July 1) announced successful results of its efforts to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) after stopping vaccinating livestock against the disease for one year, United Daily News reported on Monday (July 1).

The COA said it will apply to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) for the country to be officially recognized as free from FMD by the organization.

If approved by the OIE in May next year, Taiwan will officially become a FMD free country, the report said.

In a news conference held on Monday morning, the COA gave a retrospect of the serious FMD outburst in Taiwan in 1997. COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said FMD has affected Taiwan’s livestock industry for 22 years, and as a result, the number of domestic pig raising households have decreased from more than 25,000 to more than 7,200. He said FMD epidemic has had tremendous impact on pig farming in the country, causing a loss of NT$170 billion a year.

Chen said animal epidemic prevention and control is not limited to FMD. African swine fever (ASF) is a case in point, he added.

The minister said the international community has praised the success of Taiwan’s efforts to prevent ASF from spreading to the country, including tight border control. Various measures to prevent and control animal epidemics will continue to be enforced after stopping vaccinating livestock against FMD, Chen said, adding the next step is to eradicate classical swine fever (CSF).