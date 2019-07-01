Exuberant crowds celebrate historic Pride

Holding a clear sign, Kaylah Denton, 15, of Poughkeepsie, New York, center, watches the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Pho
Participants wave flags as they take part in the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
Tina Cole, holding "50" balloons, sits behind her wife, Joann Bertone, as they drive down New York's Fifth Avenue during the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday
Fireworks, one in the shape of a heart, light up the sky over the Hudson River and the Pride Island concert venue, lower center left, part of the Ston
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, representatives from Key West, Fla., carry a 100-foot-long rainbow flag Sunday, June 30, 2019,
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, representatives from Key West, Fla., carry a 100-foot-long rainbow flag Sunday, June 30, 2019,
Elaine McWilliams, foreground second from right, and her wife, Christina McWillams, foreground right, react as they watch the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunda
A rainbow of colored balloons is carried by participants during the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
Spectators react as the LBGTQ Pride march makes its way along Christopher Street in New York, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
Spectators react as the LBGTQ Pride march makes its way along Christopher Street in New York, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
Parade-goers pose for photographs on the streets during the LBGTQ Pride march on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York, to celebrate five decades of LGBT
NEW YORK (AP) — Exuberant crowds carrying rainbow colors filled the streets of New York and other cities to celebrate gay pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.
Police say New York's pride march ended at about 12:30 a.m. Monday — 12½ hours after it began.
In San Francisco, about 40 people interrupted the parade for about an hour and two people were arrested while protesting police and corporation presence.
In Chicago, the city's first openly gay mayor was one of seven grand marshals. Lori Lightfoot walked alongside her wife and wore a "Chicago Proud" T-shirt.
In Turkey, police dispersed activists who gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to promote rights for gay and transgender people. Turkish authorities had banned the Pride event for the fifth year.