BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Stan Wawrinka (22), Switzerland, def. Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Singles

First Round

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-5, 6-0.

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (31), Greece, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Luksika Kumkhum, Thailand, 6-3, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin (27), United States, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.