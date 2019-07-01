WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Play has started on Day 1 at Wimbledon in cool, dry conditions.

Among the players in early action on the outside courts are 2018 runner-up Kevin Anderson and three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

The high temperature is expected to be about 21 degrees C (70 degrees F) with only occasional clouds.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court are scheduled to begin later.

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic gets the honor of opening play on Centre Court at Wimbledon as the defending men's champion.

Monday's marquee matchup is scheduled for later in the day across the way at No. 1 Court: 39-year-old Venus Williams against 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Williams is the oldest player in the women's field. Not only is Gauff the youngest, but the American is also the youngest player in the professional era to reach the main draw at the All England Club by going through qualifying rounds.

Williams had won four of her seven Grand Slam titles by the time Gauff was born.

Gauff considers Williams and her younger sister, Serena, her idols.

Other major champions in Day 1 action include Naomi Osaka and Stan Wawrinka.

