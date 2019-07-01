TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video surfaced on Sunday (June 30) of an elderly man berating EVA Air flight attendants for going on strike after they complained that his son had been taking photos of them without permission with his smartphone.

As the EVA Air flight attendants strike continues to rage on, tensions are high among those who support both sides of the issue. Hopes of an end to the strike were dashed over the weekend when management threatened to punish some of those who took part.

On Sunday, a group of EVA Air flight attendants took a break from their strike in the sweltering heat to eat a meal at a fast food chain across the street from the airline's headquarters. As they ate their meal, they noticed that a young man was using his smartphone to take photos of the women.

As the man and his elderly father started to leave the restaurant, one of the flight attendants can be heard asking the father to have his son delete the photos he took. The elderly man waves his hand and says, "no problem, no problem."

Just as the men are almost out the door, the woman shouts "no class." Furious, the elderly man rushes back in to confront the flight attendants and asks, "What do you mean no class?"

The woman responded by saying, "I said you do not have class. We have personality rights. Please delete the photos. If your son took photos of us, he must delete them." This only angered the elderly man further, who responded by saying, "What are you saying to me? No class and you casually swear at people?"

The flight attendant responded by saying, "May I ask if you [think] its OK for your son to casually take photos of us?" The father retorted by saying, "He took photos of here [restaurant], not photos of you.!"

The flight attendant wrote that she believed his son's camera had been pointed at them and said that the father was complaining to cover up his son's guilt. The father then angrily blurted out:

"You talk to much, then just sue me! It's the same as you going to protest and take part in this stupid strike. Let me tell you! It is because of people like you that Taiwan's competitiveness has become like this. You should struggle for it on your own, rely on your own performance, not on the union, a******!"

He then called the women "A bunch of useless things! Taiwan is just you kind of people [now]."

A bystander in the restaurant began to have enough of the man's rant and countered "Do you have class or not? What are you doing?"

As the father and son stormed out of the restaurant, one of the flight attendants sarcastically said, "Thank you for your advice."

When uploading the video to Facebook that same day, the flight attendant wrote that the incident started with the elderly man's wife first saying that they were "poorly educated." It was then that the son started taking their photos, followed by the father's tirade.

She said that she supports freedom of speech in Taiwan, but "this kind of abuse is absolutely contrary to justice" She wrote that perhaps some people may think that this family was acting in a way that was especially righteous, "but don't forget the word 'respect.' There are many ways to become famous, but you can avoid such absurdity."